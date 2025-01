AT LEAST ONE person was killed and seven wounded when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a hotel belonging to US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, police said tonight.

The electric vehicle pulled up to the Trump International Hotel’s glass entrance before a “large explosion”, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

Video footage shows the stainless steel truck parked at the hotel entrance before bursting into flames, followed by smaller explosions that appeared similar to fireworks.

McMahill said there was “one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck” while seven people received “minor” injuries.

“The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now,” CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X, adding: “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Musk, who backed Trump in the November election and was named by the Republican to head up a commission to trim government spending, said he would post more information “as soon as we learn anything”.

According to a law enforcement official, the truck was rented via the Turo app and appeared to have a load of fireworks.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion and directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, the White House said.

He was earlier briefed on a car-ramming attack in New Orleans that left at least 10 people dead on Wednesday.

McMahill referenced that attack but did not explicitly link the two incidents, saying that authorities in Las Vegas were “taking all of the precautions that we need to keep our community safe.”

In Las Vegas, witness Ana Bruce, visiting from Brazil, said she heard three explosions.

“The first one where we saw the fire, the second one, I guess, was the battery or something like that, and the third was the big one that smoked the entire area and was the moment when everyone was told to evacuate and stay away,” Ms Bruce said.

Her travel companion, Alcides Antunes, showed video he took of flames lapping the sides of the silver-coloured vehicle.

The 64-storey hotel is just off the Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, posted about the fire on the social media platform X. He praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism”.

