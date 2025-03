US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic products European Union countries.

He threatened the move in retaliation against an EU decision to impose 50% levies on US-produced whiskey.

“If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all Wines, Champagnes, & Alcoholic Products coming out of France and Other EU Represented Countries,” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump has launched trade wars against competitors and partners since taking office, wielding tariffs as a tool to pressure countries on commerce and other policy issues.

On Wednesday, the European Union unveiled tariffs countering US moves on steel and aluminum, hitting some $28 billion of US goods in stages from April.

Trump renewed his criticism of the bloc this morning, singling out a 50-percent levy on US whiskey as being “nasty.”

He termed the EU “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World” and said it “was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States”.

The Irish Whiskey Association immediately voiced concerns about the possible move, noting that the export value of Irish drinks to the United States is over €800 million a year.

“There is no winner in a trade war. The imposition of tariffs will impact on our businesses and our consumers,” the group said.

It warned that high tariffs in the sector could result in job losses and investment cuts, could place businesses at risk.

“The need to remove spirits from this dispute is immediate, and the clock is ticking,” the group added.

Contains reporting from Stephen McDermott.