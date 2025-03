US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he is going to double the incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25% to 50%.

The significant jump would take effect “tomorrow morning”, he said.

Trump’s statement came after the Canadian province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states.

In response, Trump has threatened to wage further tariffs on car imports that he believes would “permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada”.

Advertisement

He also repeated his threat of making Canada part of the US, saying that Canada would become the US’s “cherished fifty-first state.”

Relations between the US and Canada have taken a sour turn since Trump’s inauguration in January.

The neighbouring countries have had friendly relations since Canada gained autonomy from Britain in the 1800s.

However, Trump’s threats about tariffs and territory since his return to the White House have deeply changed the nature of the US-Canada relationship.

Additional reporting from AFP