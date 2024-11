US PRESIDENT-ELECT Donald Trump was projected to win Arizona last night, completing the Republican’s sweep of all seven swing states after four days of counting.

CNN and NBC projected Trump had obtained its 11 electoral votes last night.

It comes as US President Joe Biden and Trump are set to meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday as the Democrats continue to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.

A spokeswoman for the White House confirmed that the meeting would take place, at Biden’s request, and that the details of the meeting will be released.

Local media reports that First Lady Jill Biden and Ivana Trump are set to meet soon as well.

The scale and strength of Trump’s comeback has sent shockwaves through the defeated Democratic Party. The Republican party also gained control of both houses of parliament.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024