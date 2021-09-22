#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 September 2021
One arrested and seven injured after violent altercation at Galway graveyard

Around 30 gardaí responded to the scene in Tuam.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 10:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after one person was arrested and seven injured following an incident of violent disorder at a graveyard in Galway. 

A around 4pm, gardaí were called to the scene of the violent altercation between a large group of people at a graveyard in Tuam.

Around 30 gardaí had to physically intervene between people present.

A male youth was arrested by gardaí attempting to flee the scene in possession of a knife.

The man was taken to Tuam Garda Station and has since been released. A file is being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer, gardaí said. 

Five men and two women were injured over the course of the incident. They were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigating gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone with information, to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
