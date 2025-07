A FULL-SCALE excavation of a site at a former mother and baby in Co Galway will get underway today, aimed at identifying the remains of infants who died at the home between 1925 and 1961.

Research led by local historian Catherine Corless in 2014 indicated that 796 babies and young children were buried in the sewage system at the St Mary’s mother and baby home in Tuam across that period.

The work at the burial site, which is being undertaken by the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam, will involve exhumation, analysis, identification if possible and re-interment of the remains at the site.

Work began at the site last month when it was surrounded by a 2.4-metre-high hoarding, and set up for security monitoring on a 24-hour basis to ensure the forensic integrity of the site during the excavation. The dig is anticipated to last two years.

Advertisement

Experts from international institutions have arrived at Tuam in recent weeks to assist with the excavation. Global best-practices will be used to search, recover, separate, sort, age and identify the skeletal remains at the site.

This will allow for the individualisation of each set of remains, and it is hoped that identification of some of those buried can take place with the assistance of DNA provided by families as well as other records.

The team has a €9.4m budget for 2025, with further allocations yet to be finalised by the Department of Public Expenditure.

The St Mary’s home for unmarried mothers and their children was run by the Bon Secours Sisters, a religious order of Catholic nuns, who apologised to women and their families after the discovery.

Then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised to victims on behalf of the state in 2021.