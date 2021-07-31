#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 31 July 2021
Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations.

By Press Association Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 4:20 PM
Wiildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PANICKED TOURISTS IN Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats today after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires, Turkish media reported.

Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires erupted.

The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns rose to six today after two forest workers were killed, the country’s health minister said.

Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.

The minister of agriculture and forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli, said today that 88 of the 98 fires that broke out amid strong winds and scorching heat have been brought under control.

Neighbourhoods affected by the fire in five provinces were declared disaster zones by Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority.

embedded5764425 Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watches from his plane. Source: PA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the area today, inspecting the damage from a helicopter.

Speaking from the town of Manavgat, Erdogan announced that the Turkish government would cover the rents for people affected by the fire and rebuild their homes.

He said taxes, social security and credit payments would be postponed for those affected and small businesses would be offered credit with zero interest.

“We cannot do anything beyond wishing the mercy of God for the lives we have lost but we can replace everything that was burned,” he said.

Erdogan said the number of planes fighting the fires had been increased from six to 13, including planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and that thousands of Turkish personnel as well as dozens of helicopters and drones were assisting the firefighting efforts.

Source: PA

At least five people have died from the fires in Manavgat and one died in Marmaris. Both towns are located on the Mediterranean and are tourist destinations.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 400 people affected by the fires in Manavgat were treated at hospitals and released, while 10 others were still in hospital for fire injuries.

In Marmaris, 159 people were treated at the hospital and one person was still undergoing treatment for burns.

In southern Hatay province, flames jumped into populated areas but were later apparently brought under control.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months.

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.

Temperatures in Greece and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42C (more than 107F) on Monday in many cities and towns and ease only later next week.

Turkey has blamed some previous forest fires on arson or outlawed Kurdish militants.

Erdogan said that authorities were investigating the possibility of “sabotage” causing fires.

Tourism is an important source of revenue for Turkey, and business owners were hoping that this summer would be much more profitable than last year, when pandemic travel restrictions caused tourism to plummet.

Press Association

