Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
INPHO-Alamy Champions Cup rugby, Connacht football and the Masters golf.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty to enjoy this weekend.
782
1
1 hour ago

Friday

  • 7am: North Melbourne v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.05am: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
  • 10.35am: Reds v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 12.30pm: Millwall v Luton Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4pm: Salernitana v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Sunderland v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Sharks v Pumas, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 6pm: Benfica v FC Porto, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 4.
  • 6pm: Lecce v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

brooks-koepka-watches-his-tee-shot-on-18th-hole-during-the-first-round-at-the-masters-tournament-at-augusta-national-golf-club-in-augusta-georgia-on-thursday-april-6-2023-photo-by-bob-strongupi Alamy Stock Photo Brooks Koepka. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 7.30pm: The Masters Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.

stephen-bradley Tom Maher / INPHO Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City; UCD v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford; Kerry FC v Finn Harps; Treaty United v Longford Town; Wexford v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Leinster v Leicester, Champions Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Scarlets v Clermont Auvergne, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 3.
  • 8pm: Middlesbrough v Burnley, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 8pm: AC Milan v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

Saturday

  • 8.05am: Highlanders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
  • 10.15am: Sydney Swans v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 4.
  • 10.35am: Melbourne Rebels v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Manchester United v Everton, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

file-photo-dated-04-02-2023-of-marcus-rashford-who-says-reports-he-is-looking-for-a-new-deal-worth-500000-per-week-to-extend-his-contract-at-manchester-united-are-complete-nonsense-issue-date-we Alamy Stock Photo Marcus Rashford. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 12.30pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Toulon v Lyons, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 2pm: Live racing from Fairyhouse – TG4.
  • 3pm: Tottenham v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Toulouse v Sharks, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 3pm: Benetton Treviso v Cardiff, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 3.
  • 3.15pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 3 – Sky Sports Red Button.
  • 5pm: Armagh v Antrim, Ulster senior football championship – BBC Northern Ireland.

kieran-mcgeeney Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5.30pm: Exeter v Stormers, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Southampton v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Ireland v USA, Women’s International Friendly – RTÉ 2.

louise-quinn Ryan Byrne / INPHO Louise Quinn. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Lazio v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: The Masters Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Glasgow Warriors v Lions, Challenge Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 2.
  • 8pm: Real Madrid v Villarreal, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Nice v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
  • 8.30pm: Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 11pm: New York v Leitrim, Connacht senior football championship – GAAGO.

Sunday

  • 8am: West Coast Eagles v Melbourne Demons, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship (Qualifiers), (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm) – Eurosport.co.uk
  • 12pm: Dundee United v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final – TG4.

tom-morrissey-and-eoin-cody Dan Sheridan / INPHO Limerick's Tom Morrissey and Kilkenny's Eoin Cody. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

  • 2pm: Leeds United v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: La Rochelle v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final – BT Sport 1 and ITV 1.
  • 3.15pm: Masters Featured Groups, Round 4 – Sky Sports Red Button.
  • 4pm: Mayo v Roscommon, Connacht senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4.30pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

london-uk-1st-apr-2023-martin-odegaard-of-arsenal-during-the-premier-league-match-at-the-emirates-stadium-london-picture-credit-should-read-david-kleinsportimage-credit-sportimagealamy-live Alamy Stock Photo Martin Odegaard. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 6pm: Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 6.30pm: The Masters Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.15pm: LGFA All-Star Exhibition Game in Austin, Texas – TG4.
  • 8.30pm: Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Monday

  • 6am: Geelong Cats v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.30pm: Live racing from Fairyhouse, Irish Grand National day – RTÉ 2.
  • 3pm: Coventry City v Watford, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Cork City v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Bristol City v Middlesbrough, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Bohemians; Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

john-egan-12-of-sheffield-united-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-norwich-city-vs-sheffield-united-at-carrow-road-norwich-united-kingdom-1st-april-2023photo Alamy Stock Photo Sheffield United's John Egan. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8pm: Burnley v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Girona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

Written by The42 Team and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     