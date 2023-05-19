Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 19 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
INPHO Big weekend of sporting action ahead.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
480
0
13 minutes ago

Friday

  • 7.45pm: Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic; LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.
  • 7.45pm: Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town; Kerry v Bray Wanderers; Treaty United v Galway United; Wexford v Longford Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Waterford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, Challenge Cup final – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers, League One play-off semi-final second leg – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Lyon v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.

Saturday

  • 1am: Pennington v Aldana, UFC Fight Night – BT Sport 1.
  • 1.30am: Boston Celtics v Miami Heat, NBA Conference Finals Game 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.35am: Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 7.30am: Fremantle v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 8.05am: Chiefs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10.30am: Essendon v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 10.30am: Giro dItalia Stage 14 – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.35am: Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Tottenham v Brentford, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
  • 1pm: Clare v Kilkenny, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.
  • 1.25pm: Racing from Newbury – Virgin Media One.
  • 2pm: PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 3pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Kerry v Mayo, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.

kevin-mcstay James Crombie / INPHO Mayo manager Kevin McStay. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

  • 3.30pm: Ireland v Wales, Euro U17 Championship finals – RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player.
  • 4.45pm: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup final – RTÉ 2, BT Sport 2 and ITV1.
  • 5pm: Peamount Utd v Galway Utd; Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne; Treaty United v Wexford Youths; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.15pm: Galway v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Kilkenny v Dublin, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
  • 6pm: Leitrim v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.
  • 7.35pm: Bohemians v Athlone Town, WNL Premier Division – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: AC Milan v Sampdoria, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Real Sociedad, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.
  • 10pm: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Live Boxing – DAZN YouTube.

Sunday

  • 1.30am: LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets, NBA Conference Finals Game 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.30am: Giro dItalia Stage 15 – Eurosport 1.
  • 12pm: Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Chelsea v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.

walton-hall-park-liverpool-united-kingdom-17th-may-2023-katie-mccabe-of-arsenal-during-the-barclays-womens-super-league-match-between-everton-and-arsenal-at-walton-hall-park-liverpool-united Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 1.30pm: West Ham v Leeds, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Clare v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Tipperary v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.

gearoid-hegarty Tom Maher / INPHO Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

  • 4pm: Man City v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.30pm: FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5pm: Napoli v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 6.45pm: Man United v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
  • 7pm: PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     