AN ISPCA INSPECTOR was told there were dead puppies in a woodland in Co Carlow earlier this week, when she arrived at the scene she found the bodies of eleven deceased dogs, but one that survived.

Senior Inspector Fiona Conlon made her way through the remote and overgrown woodlands in the Carrigpark, Garryhill area in Co Carlow on Tuesday.

She scrambled down a dangerous bank, “where she discovered what appeared to be several deceased puppies, scattered on the ground”, the ISPCA said.

“But, as Fiona got closer, she could hear distressed whimpering from one of the puppies.”

The puppy, who was only two or three days old, was found with wounds to her paws and underbelly caused by crawling through the dense undergrowth in the forest.

She’s been given the name Arya.

“Like the character in Game of Thrones after whom she was named, Arya is a fighter,” a spokesperson for the ISPCA said.

Arya was “very cold and barely breathing”.

Inspector Conlon put Arya under her jumper to warm her up, as she gathered the other eleven puppies and checked to see if they were breathing.

“Sadly, the others were already deceased.”

Arya was rushed to the nearby Barrowvale veterinary practice in Bagnalstown, where she received urgent treatment. The vet took her home to administer round-the-clock care and monitor her overnight.

Once the puppy was well enough to travel, she was transferred to the ISPCA’s Centre in Wicklow, “where she has been hand-reared by devoted animal care assistant Linda and is thriving”, the ISPCA said.

“It was a shocking sight to witness and not only was it illegal, but it was heartless, cowardly and inhumane, to abandon defenceless newborn puppies who had no hope of survival,” said inspector Conlon.

“We are concerned for the dog who gave birth, she will be grieving her puppies and likely suffering from mastitis,” she added.

“It was bitter-sweet that we were able to save one puppy from a horrendous fate, but its heart-warming to see this little survivor doing so well in ISPCA care. Once she is a little older, we will be seeking a new responsible home for her, where she will be loved and cared for”.

Conlon also gave “huge thanks to the kind-hearted member of the public who discovered the puppies and reached out for help”.

The ISPCA has urged dog owners to get their pets neutered or spayed as soon as they are of age in order prevent overpopulation.