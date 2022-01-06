#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 6 January 2022
Advertisement

Twitter suspends account which mocked death of DUP MLA’s disabled son

Diane Dodds welcome the move but said Twitter must act to protect users from online abuse.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 10:35 PM
32 minutes ago 3,697 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5647979
Diane Dodds said Twitter had been slow to act
Image: PA
Diane Dodds said Twitter had been slow to act
Diane Dodds said Twitter had been slow to act
Image: PA

A DUP MLA has welcomed the suspension of a Twitter account which mocked the death of her disabled son.

However, Diane Dodds said Twitter must now take “swift and decisive action” to protect users from online abuse.

Dodds was targeted on 31 December after posting a new year’s message to her followers.

An anonymous user replied with an abusive response by making reference to her dead son Andrew.

Andrew was born with spina bifida and died in 1998 just before his ninth birthday.

The account which posted the tweet has since been suspended, according to a message received by those who lodged complaints about the account.

Dodds accused Twitter of “almost a week of inaction”.

“Twitter have finally lived up to their responsibilities and suspended the account which had dedicated itself to vile and depraved online attacks,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I have been truly humbled and touched by the groundswell of support and encouragement from across Northern Ireland and I have no doubt that the universal revulsion at these disgraceful actions forced Twitter to act.

“This episode must be a catalyst for change in protecting online users from those fuelled by hate. Twitter must take swift and decisive action to cooperate with the police to bring such individuals to justice and implement safeguarding policies.

“For my part, I will continue to advocate for victims of online attacks and support the introduction of legislative action to properly protect users from these cowardly attacks.”

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie