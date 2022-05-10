Two arrested after €400,000 worth of cannabis seized in Cork

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested after gardaí seized €400,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Cork yesterday.

At around 7.30pm, gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene. They are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.