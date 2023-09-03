PSNI arrest two men in relation to poster claiming to name police officers

PSNI DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven, Co Derry on Thursday 31 August have made two arrests.

The poster featured the names of several individuals who were said to have been members of the PSNI.

One woman who was listed on the poster has made a statement through her solicitor to say that she has never worked for the PSNI.

In a statement, the police service said:

Advertisement

“This is one of a number of inaccuracies in the information contained in the poster.”

The poster was placed in the shelter weeks after the details of about 10,000 officers and staff were mistakenly released online in a major PSNI data breach.

Two men, aged 58 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of possession for terrorist purposes and other related offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said:

“Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31st August and who has any dash cam footage.”