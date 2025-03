POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after two Eucharist chalices and a bottle of wine was stolen from the Queen’s University Catholic Chaplaincy in Belfast.

The theft happened yesterday in the Catholic Chaplaincy on the University Road in Belfast.

Advertisement

The theft is reported to have happened sometime between 11am and 4pm and the items were stolen from the chapel within the chaplaincy.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information to make contact with them.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form and members of the public can also Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.