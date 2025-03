TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection to seizures of cannabis in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

In early January of last year, gardaí seized cannabis worth €421,000 from a location in Clane, Co Kildare. Yesterday, as part of an investigation into the seizure, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s during the course of a search operation.

In follow-up searches last night, a second man (30s) was arrested after gardaí seized six kilos of suspected cannabis, worth approximately €120,000.

Both men are being held in custody in Co Kildare.

The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by forensic science Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.