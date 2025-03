TWO MEN WERE arrested shortly after landing in Dublin Airport last night following a public order incident.

The men, one aged in his 30s and another in his 40s, had been on board a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Dublin, which had departed at 9pm yesterday evening.

At 9:45pm, fifteen minutes before the flight was due to land in Dublin, Ryanair flight crew requested that gardaí meet the aircraft on arrival due to a “passenger issue”.

Gardaí said the two men were arrested shortly after landing, following an “incident on board” the Ryanair flight.

It is understood that no medical assistance was required for the passengers.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement this morning that the men were arrested under the Public Order Act.

Both men have since been charged, and are due to appear before court at a later date.