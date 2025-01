GARDAÍ IN KERRY discovered a suspected Dublin based burglary gang because the driver failed a drug test at a routine checkpoint, The Journal has learned.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit were operating near Tralee when a vehicle approached at 10.30pm last night.

Gardaí became suspicious that the driver might be under the influence of drugs – he was tested on the road side and it returned a positive result.

Sources said that checks on the car determined that the vehicle was linked to a well known and prolific Dublin based group suspected of committing high end burglaries across the country.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that two men were arrested – they have been detained and can be held for a maximum of three days.

“The driver failed a roadside drug test, leading Gardaí to search the vehicle. Three firearms and a large quantity of ammunition have been seized which are now subject to full ballistic examination.

“The vehicle was taken to Castleisland Garda Station for forensic examination.

“Two men in their late teens have been arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station in the county. They are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939. This investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson said.