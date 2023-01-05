Two men due in court charged over Meath murder in December

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after being arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mahamud Ilyas.

The body of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas was discovered on Saturday, 10 December wrapped in a carpet by a passerby in Belgree Lane, Kilbride, around 7km from Ashbourne town.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí yesterday morning.

They were detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have now been charged.

The two men are expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

A total of four arrests have been made as part of this investigation to date.

