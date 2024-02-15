Two men charged over 'serious assault' in Tipperary town

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to a “serious assault” that happened in Tipperary earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 2am on Tuesday morning on a roadway outside Greenane Drive in Tipperary town.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Two men were arrested following the assault and they have since been charged.

The men, both aged in their 30s, are due to appear before Nenagh District Court later this morning.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.