Two men charged following report of sectarian hate crime in Northern Ireland

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have charged two men following a report of a sectarian hate crime over the weekend.

The incident happened in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday.

The men, aged 34 and 37, are charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.

They are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 31 May.

Advertisement

In a statement this evening, the PSNI said that as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime,” Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, said.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens,” Green said.

“We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.

“I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police.

“You can ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or speak directly to your neighbourhood team.”