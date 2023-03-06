Two men convicted and fined for using scrambler bikes in protected area of Wicklow Mountains

TWO MEN HAVE been convicted and fined for using scrambler bikes in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) in the Wicklow Mountains.

Chris Teasdale, of Corragh, Co Wicklow, and Colm Flynn, of Crosschapel, Blessington, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to breaches of the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011-2021.

The SAC lands are protected by Ministerial direction and the recreational use of quad bikes and scramblers is specifically prohibited.

On 2 March, William Maher, BL presented the case for the state at Carlow District Court.

A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Ranger represented the Minister and outlined the evidence to the court and highlighted how damaging scrambler bike use can be to the fragile habitats in the SAC.

The NPWS Ranger told the court that on 29 November 2020, several NPWS rangers, supported by An Garda Síochána, took part in a targeted patrol to deal with illegal use of ATV’s on the Wicklow Mountains SAC.

National Parks and Wildlife Service The damage caused by the scrambler bikes. National Parks and Wildlife Service

The court heard that the men were observed leaving Teasdale’s house and travelling onto the surrounding hills with their scramblers.

The men then entered the Wicklow Mountains SAC and travelled an estimated 7 kilometres across protected habitat, causing damage to the vulnerable blanket bog habitat.

District Court Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the men on both counts.

She said in this instance, she would not impose a custodial sentence but imposed a fine of €1,000 for the first matter and €500 for the second matter for each of the men.

Judge Carthy also awarded costs of €1,500+VAT to be shared.

Patsy Glennon, BL for the defendants, made a plea against conviction and suggested that his clients would be happy to donate a sum towards a relevant wildlife charity.

Judge Carthy rejected his plea and stood firm on conviction, citing that his clients were “old enough and wise enough to know better”.

In a statement, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said: “This is the second successful case for the illegal use of ATV’s before Carlow District Court in the last month and shows the commitment of the NPWS and An Garda Síochána in combating this damaging activity in the Wicklow Mountains SAC.”