THE TRIAL OF two men for their alleged part in Ireland’s biggest cocaine trafficking seizure will begin tomorrow.

The men, Iranian Saeid Hassani, 39, and Filipino Harold Estoesta, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges for drug trafficking offences at sea contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 1994 today in the Special Criminal Court.

The 2.25 tonnes of cocaine that was seized from the MV Matthew, a Panamanian-registered bulk carrier, has an estimated value of more than €157 million. The ship was boarded in a dramatic operation by the Army Rangers Wing operators, a specialist wing of the Irish Defence Forces, in September 2023.

The investigation also included gardaí and Customs officials who were working together as part of a Joint Task Force.

Last week defence counsel for the other two men – Hassani and Estoesta – told the court that they were proceeding with their trials.

When they were arraigned before the three judge, non-jury court, they pleaded not guilty.

The trial will begin tomorrow in the Special Criminal Court sitting in Dublin.

Four other men are before the courts in relation to the seizure also.