PSNI handout. The two prisoners had last been seen at Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday.
# PSNI
Two missing prisoners arrested by police in Newry
49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland were imprisoned for separate murders.
27 minutes ago

TWO PRISONERS WHO absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service have been found and re-arrested.

49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland escaped from prison last week and were last seen at Lanyon Train Station in Belfast.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

Both people were arrested in the Newry area this afternoon and will now be returned to the custody of Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The PSNI has thanked the public for their assistance.

