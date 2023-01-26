Two missing prisoners arrested by police in Newry

TWO PRISONERS WHO absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service have been found and re-arrested.

49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland escaped from prison last week and were last seen at Lanyon Train Station in Belfast.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

Both people were arrested in the Newry area this afternoon and will now be returned to the custody of Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The PSNI has thanked the public for their assistance.