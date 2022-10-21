Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Two people arrested after gardaí seize over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine

Gardaí made the seizure following a search of a residential property in Dublin yesterday evening.

1 hour ago 4,480 Views 0 Comments
Images of the seizure.
Images of the seizure.
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford, Dublin 18, yesterday shortly before 7:30pm.

During the search operation, €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

A man and woman, both in their 50s, have been arrested in relation to the seizure and are currently detained at Dundrum Garda station.

They can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis and gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

The search was carried out as part op Operation Tara, which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie