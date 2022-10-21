Two people arrested after gardaí seize over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search of a residential property in Sandyford, Dublin 18, yesterday shortly before 7:30pm.

During the search operation, €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

A man and woman, both in their 50s, have been arrested in relation to the seizure and are currently detained at Dundrum Garda station.

They can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis and gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

The search was carried out as part op Operation Tara, which aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels”.