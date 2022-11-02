Two people arrested after infant admitted to hospital in a critical condition

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to an alleged assault on an infant in Co Louth.
The incident happened on 13 September and led to the nine-week-old infant being admitted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.
Gardaí have confirmed that a male in his 30s and a females in her 30s have both been arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
The male is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station, while the female is detained at Dundalk Garda station.
