Two people arrested after infant admitted to hospital in a critical condition

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to an alleged assault on an infant in Co Louth.

The incident happened on 13 September and led to the nine-week-old infant being admitted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí have confirmed that a male in his 30s and a females in her 30s have both been arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The male is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station, while the female is detained at Dundalk Garda station.

