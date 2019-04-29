Two people charged with murder of one-month-old baby girl

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged with the murder of a one-month-old baby girl in London.

Clare Sanders (42) and Tomas Vaitkevicius (44), both of Streatham Road, Mitcham, are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

They were charged with murder and causing/allowing the death of a child on 3 April, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today.

Eva Sanders died on 2 September 2017.

Police were called to a property on Streatham Road on 1 September 2017.

The baby girl was found unresponsive and was rushed to hospital and placed on life support. She died the following day.

