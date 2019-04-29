This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 April, 2019
Two people charged with murder of one-month-old baby girl

Eva Sanders died in London on 2 September 2017 after being admitted to hospital the previous day.

By Órla Ryan Monday 29 Apr 2019, 10:51 PM
Image: Met Police
Image: Met Police

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged with the murder of a one-month-old baby girl in London.

Clare Sanders (42) and Tomas Vaitkevicius (44), both of Streatham Road, Mitcham, are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

They were charged with murder and causing/allowing the death of a child on 3 April, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today. 

Eva Sanders died on 2 September 2017.

Police were called to a property on Streatham Road on 1 September 2017.

The baby girl was found unresponsive and was rushed to hospital and placed on life support. She died the following day.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

