TWO PEOPLE ARE set to be deported from the country tonight following a cross-border checkpoint today.

As part of the Joint Agency Task Force, gardaí today conducted a major multi-agency checkpoint on the N1/M1 in Dundalk, Co. Louth

The high-visibility operation involved close co-operation between gardaí and the PSNI, which also conducted vehicle checkpoints on the Northern side of the border.

The operation had a focus on rural crime and human trafficking and was aimed at preventing and detecting criminality along the border and at preventing and disrupting the free movement of criminals.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau carried out immigration checks on ten buses and two people were refused Leave to Land and will be deported tonight.

Meanwhile, there were four detections for drug driving, with positive tests for cocaine and cannabis, and other vehicles were seized for having no tax or insurance and other Road Traffic Offences.

Revenue Customs also detected Marked Gas Oil being unlawfully used in six vehicles, one of which was seized.

The Department of Social Protection also identified 16 people for they wish to carry out further enquiries on.

The operation was led by Gardaí from the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Division, assisted by the Garda Air Support Unit, Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau and the Garda Human Trafficking Investigation Unit, alongside officials from Customs and the Department of Social Protection.

The operation also served as a Mandatory Intoxicating Testing checkpoint.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland implemented a full traffic management plan to divert all traffic over a period of four hours off the N1 southbound at Junction 18 and onto a slip road where the checkpoint was in place.

Sergeant Declan Higgins of the Louth Roads Policing Unit said he joint agency taskforce sees gardaí work closely with the PSNI.

“What we’re trying to do is prevent criminals from using our road network,” said Higgins.

“The checkpoint is also part of the road safety initiative of An Garda Síochána, we’re targeting drink and drug drivers and also people driving without insurance.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Adam Corner of the PSNI said he was “proud to be involved in the operation”.

“We are utilising a number of PSNI resources in order to control the strategic road network to deny criminals the use of the road,” he added.

“Criminals are looking to exploit our border region and border communities and it’s through working with An Garda Síochána, sharing information, we will relentlessly pursue those looking to cause misery and those who look to commit crime in the border area.”

The 2015 Fresh Start Agreement established the formal mandate for a Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force with the aim of bringing a concerted and enhanced effort to tackle cross-jurisdictional organised crime.

It is led by senior officers from An Garda Síochána, the PSNI and other key partner agencies, including Revenue Services on both sides of the border and the UK’s National Crime Agency.