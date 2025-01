TWO PEOPLE INVOLVED in a scheme to pose as learner drivers and sit the theory test on behalf of others are due to be sentenced tomorrow.

Alina Glont (42) of Charlestown Place, Finglas, Dublin 11 pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of conspiracy.

Daniel Stepien (29) with an address at Annfield Court, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 also pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy.

The offences took place on dates between September 2018 and June 2021.

After hearing the facts of the case today, Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case to tomorrow to consider sentencing.

Detective Garda Barry Cormack told Kieran Kelly BL, prosecuting, that the two accused were part of a group of five individuals involved in a scheme to take driver theory tests on behalf of third parties.

He told the court that information was obtained that third parties contacted the group, then arrangements were made for one of the group to pose as a learner driver at a theory test centre to sit the test, using a computerised system.

When the theory test was completed successfully, a pass certificate would issue, which could be used by the third party to apply for a driving test.

Cormack said 124 incidents where someone from the group went to a test centre were identified. Stepien sat 68 theory tests and Glont completed 20.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) started its own investigation in January 2021, after receiving confidential information. 36 potential impersonations were reported to gardaí by the RSA the following June.

Cormack said separate investigations are ongoing, but some third parties have reported paying amounts between €1,000 and €2,000 to the group.

Glont’s home was searched by gardaí and seven prepaid debit cards, registered with false names and addresses, were found. These cards were used to book over 100 theory tests.

Driver theory test books, and sums of cash in sterling and euro were also recovered and Glont’s phone was seized.

The court heard nothing of probative value was obtained when Glont was first interviewed by gardaí in 2021.

When interviewed for a second time in 2023, she admitted her role and was co-operative with the investigation. She told gardai she booked the tests and would direct Stepien to attend certain tests.

Stepien was also interviewed, but nothing of evidential value was obtained. The court heard evidence that he was directed by others, and is considered by gardai to be at the lowest rung of the hierarchy.

Cormack said gardaí have suspicions about the other members of the group, but they are not before the courts.

Glont has five previous convictions including handling stolen property and use of a false instrument.

Stepien has 30 previous convictions including for deception, theft and road traffic offences.

In November 2022, he was jailed for three and half years after pleading guilty to making a demand with menace. He and two other men blackmailed a teenager by threatening to disclose explicit photographs from her “OnlyFans” account to her family and friends if she didn’t hand over €10,000.

Stepien currently has an earliest release date of June 2025.

Cormack agreed with counsel for both accused that their pleas were beneficial to the prosecution.

He agreed with Simon Matthews BL, defending Stepien, that his client was paid low amounts for his involvement, receiving €150 per test, and was at the lowest rung of the ladder.

It was further accepted that Stepien told gardaí he was struggling with gambling and substance addiction issues at the time and that it was clear that photos on theory test certificates were of the defendant.

Cormack accepted a suggestion from counsel representing Glont that her ex-partner is a person of interest in the investigation and that he left the jurisdiction around the time she was first arrested in 2021.

He further agreed that Glont has not come to garda attention since June 2021.

It was further accepted that Glont outlined that her ex-partner was violent and coercive when interviewed by gardai for a second time in 2023.

Cormack also agreed with counsel for Glont that Stepien told gardaí her ex-partner got him involved in the scheme and wouldn’t allow him to stop.

Matthews asked the court to take into consideration his client’s guilty plea, the contents of a governor’s report and clean urine analysis.

He said Stepien is doing well in custody and has enhanced prisoner status. Counsel said the offending in this case took place around the same time as the offence for which Stepien is currently in custody.

Stepien’s father passed away in early 2021 and he arranged the funeral. He also had gambling debts of €10,000 at this time. He has one young child and has a good work history.

A number of references and an offer of work upon his release were also handed to the court. Matthews said his client outlines in a letter to the court that he is addressing his gambling and substance addiction issues while in custody.

Matthews said his client accepts responsibility for his actions and has taken significant steps to rehabilitate while in custody. He asked the court to give Stepien a chance.

Counsel asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty plea, her personal circumstances and all other available mitigation.

Counsel for Glont asked the court to “find truth in her assertions of violence and coercion” by her ex-partner.

He suggested her offending took place during a period when her ex-partner was “controlling her, she was offending on his behalf and under his control”.

He submitted that her behaviour has been “strikingly different” since her ex-partner left the jurisdiction and she has “thrived”, taking up work, setting up her own business and completing further education courses.

A number of references were handed in to the court from Glont’s family members along with her former workplace. Glont set up a chauffeur business after obtaining her PSV and bus driving licences and has two children.