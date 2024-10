TWO SENIOR LEADERS in the Kinahan gang have been jailed by a British court

Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh was jailed for six years for his part in a major gun seizure and his brother-in-law Liam Byrne received a five year term.

A third man, Shaun Kent, who was also part of the plot, received a six year sentence.

Kavanagh was the boss of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group’s British operations when he was arrested – he is already serving a 21 year jail term for those activities.

Kavanagh, 57, had hoped that by leading the National Crime Agency (NCA) to a buried stash of 11 weapons, he could influence sentencing in a multi-million pound drug smuggling case.

Running the conspiracy from prison, Kavanagh enlisted the help of his brother-in-law, 44-year-old Liam Byrne, and associate Shaun Kent, 38, in the plan to deceive the NCA.

Byrne was jailed for five years while Kent was handed a six-year prison sentence after a two-day sentencing at the Old Bailey, with all three defendants appearing via video link from HMP Belmarsh this morning.

Kavanagh and Byrne, are both from Dublin, and Kent, is from Liverpool. The three admitted last month ahead of their trial at the same court to two charges of conspiring to possess a prohibited weapon, and two charges of conspiring to possess prohibited ammunition, between 9 January 2020 and 3 June 2021.

Kavanagh and Kent also admitted conspiring with others to pervert the course of justice.