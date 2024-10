TWO WOMEN HAVE been charged in relation to the seizure of almost €1.4 million worth of gold bullion, as well the seizure of around €460,000 in cash and €210,000 worth of cocaine.

The seizures followed a two-day search of residential and business premises in the Dublin region last Friday and Saturday.

In the course of these searches, gardaí seized a €1.4 million gold bullion, €460,000 in cash, and €210,000 in suspected cocaine, which has been sent for further analysis.

Advertisement

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team and the Criminal Assets Bureau were involved in the operation.

On Monday morning, two women aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested as part of the investigation into the seizure.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later this morning.

A man in his 50s has already appeared in court in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing.