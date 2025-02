TWO WOMEN IN the North have died following separate road traffic collisions yesterday.

The first incident was a two-vehicle collision on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin, outside Coleraine in Co Derry.

This collision happened at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon and the PSNI has since confirmed that a female drive of one of these vehicles died at the scene.

The second fatality arose following a collision on the main Dungannon to Cookstown Road in Co Tyrone shortly before 5pm yesterday.

This was also a two-vehicle collision and a woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of both collisions and have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage to come forward.

Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/