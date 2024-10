A CO TYRONE man has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to the murder of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle in Dungannon in 2021.

Ali died after suffering a fatal injury at Darryn Armstrong’s home on the morning of 6 August 2021 after her mother, Jade Dempsey, had left the residence.

Armstrong was not allowed to be in contact or left alone with Ali or her brother according to a Child Protection Care Plan that had previously been put in place.

Shortly after Dempsey had left the home, police said today, Armstrong called her to come back and claimed that Ali had fallen and was injured as a result.

Advertisement

It was later discovered that Armstrong had caused the injury in what police said was a “deliberate act of violence”. He will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Dempsey was today sentenced to a probation order of three years after she had pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting and exposing her daughter in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said today: “[Armstrong's] cowardly and sickening actions took an innocent young life.

“He has robbed a young boy of his big sister, and caused unimaginable heartache to a loving father and wider family.”

Ali’s father, Dylan Doyle, has spoken of the family’s sorrow. He thanked police for their assistance during the “long and very emotional three years to finally get to this point of getting some justice for Ali”.

Dylan added: “We as a family will never forget our beautiful girl Ali. She will always be in our hearts. We will never be able to accept that such a beautiful young child can be so cruelly taken away from us.”