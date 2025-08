IRISH WATER HAS completed works on a major pipeline that supplies drinking water to a third of the Greater Dublin Area.

Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow residents were warned ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend that their could supply impacted, as Uisce Éireann workers raced against the clock to make the repairs before water reservoirs were emptied.

Specialist teams worked through Friday and Saturday night to repair the five leaks and replace 35 metres of damaged pipeline.

Having completed the works today, water has been turned back on and the network is getting back to normal levels.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager, Declan Healy thanked those in counties affected for their efforts to conserve water this weekend.

“Your efforts have helped safeguard the water supply to yourselves and vulnerable users while supporting the crews working throughout the weekend to successfully deliver these essential works,” he said.

“Through our extensive planning and your water conservation we were able to execute these works safely and effectively, ultimately securing the water supply to the Greater Dublin Area.”

The Uisce Éireann team spent nine months preparing to carry out the complex works.

Customers are warned that following this type of work, “occasionally issues” such as cloudy water (air bubbles) or internal airlocks may arise. Advice on how to resolve these issues can be found at on the Uisce Éireann website.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

For updates and a live interactive map, customers can visit the Water Supply Updates section of the same website.