ALL THE TALK is over. Now, it’s all about the numbers.

Voters across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have gone to the polls in what both main parties have described as the “most important in a generation”.

The polls snap shut at 10pm, the BBC publishes the results of the exit poll, and then the counting gets under way in earnest up and down the UK.

TheJournal.ie will be with you all night with all the updates as we find out who’ll get the keys to Number 10.