Thursday 12 December, 2019
ALL THE TALK is over. Now, it’s all about the numbers.

Voters across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have gone to the polls in what both main parties have described as the “most important in a generation”. 

The polls snap shut at 10pm, the BBC publishes the results of the exit poll, and then the counting gets under way in earnest up and down the UK.

TheJournal.ie will be with you all night with all the updates as we find out who’ll get the keys to Number 10.

Welcome to TheJournal.ie‘s UK General Election liveblog.

Sean Murray here and I’ll have you covered throughout the night with all the updates from the general election.

It may coincide with the annual work Christmas party, but there’s a team of hardy souls pulling an all-nighter despite being faced with the Scrooge-like timing of this election called by Boris Johnson.

The Ghost of Christmas past has visited us here in TJ towers already this evening – with a spectral reminder that Theresa May once had a Brexit deal around Christmastime that she was convinced would get the job done.

Alas.

