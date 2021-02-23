'The end is in sight': UK papers rejoice after Boris Johnson outlines roadmap out of lockdown

THE BRITISH PRIME Minister’s four-step plan to fully ease lockdown is keenly anticipated in the papers today, though there is some criticism over its duration.

The Daily Star covers “that Bozo road map in full”, The Guardian looks ahead to “better” days as the Financial Times and The Times say Johnson has insisted the end is “in sight”.

Metro anticipates the easing of all restrictions by 21 June as a “Midsummer’s dream”, the Daily Mirror is hopeful ahead of summer for the “best days of our lives” as the Daily Express has Johnson leading the country on a “one-way road to freedom”.

The Independent reports holidays within the UK will be possible from April and international travel the following month, as The Daily Telegraph counts down the 118 days until June 21.

And The Sun refers to the “slow road to unlockdown” as “the wait escape”, with the Daily Mail reporting Tory MPs are lining up to “warn the PM to move more quickly”.

