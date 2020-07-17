This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Get off my neck': UK police suspend officer after 'disturbing' arrest

Police in London said that the technique was not taught in police training.

By AFP Friday 17 Jul 2020, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 8,822 Views 8 Comments
Image: Kirsty O'Connor
Image: Kirsty O'Connor

BRITISH POLICE TODAY suspended an officer after video emerged showing a man in north London being detained using techniques “not taught in police training”.

Footage posted on social media showed the man being held on the ground shouting: “Get off my neck.”

Steve House, deputy commissioner of the force, called the footage “extremely disturbing”.

“Some of the techniques used cause me great concern – they are not taught in police training,” he said in a statement.

“One officer has been suspended and another officer has been removed from operational duty, but not suspended at this time. This decision will be kept under review,” he added.

Officers were called to a fight on Thursday and arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.

The arrest evoked that of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of US police in May sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

© – AFP 2020

