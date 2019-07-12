This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UK police launch criminal investigation into leaked embassy memos

US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch resigned this week following the leak.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Jul 2019, 8:46 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE in the UK have launched a criminal investigation into a recent email leak which led to the resignation of US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch. 

London’s Metropolitan Police said its terrorism command, which investigates potential breaches of Britain’s Official Secrets Act, had initiated the probe into the leaking of Darroch’s correspondence.

“I am satisfied that there has been damage caused to UK international relations, and there would be clear public interest in bringing the person or people responsible to justice,” Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said in a statement announcing the move.

Darroch resigned following criticism from President Donald Trump, who earlier this week said he would “no longer deal with him”.

In a letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanent under secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Darroch said there had been a “great deal of speculation” about his position since the recent leak of memos from his embassy.

The documents revealed Darroch had described the US President as “inept” and “dysfunctional”. This prompted a backlash from Trump who said he would “no longer deal with the ambassador”.

“I do not know the ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US,” he said on Monday.

In his letter, Darroch said the current situation is “making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like”.

Cónal Thomas
