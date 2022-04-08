#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 April 2022
Liveblog

Investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians in Bucha, according to the town’s mayor.

Most victims died from gunshots rather than shelling and some of the deceased bodies were found with their hands tied.

Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk said the recorded number of deceased civilians was 320 as of Wednesday, but he expected the number to rise as more bodies are found. 

Pictured: A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha 

PA-662730501 A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha Source: Rodrigo Abd/AP/PA

Good morning all. Lauren Boland here – let’s look at what’s happening in the war in Ukraine today:

  • Investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation of Bucha, according to the town’s mayor
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on the way to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian leaders
  • The UN General Assembly is suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for invading Ukraine
  • The Taoiseach is visiting Finland this morning, followed by a trip to Estonia, to discuss Ukraine and other global issues like climate change and cyber security
  • The European Parliament voted in favour of a full embargo on imports of Russian oil, gas, coal and nuclear fuel

Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association

