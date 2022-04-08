Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.
Investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians in Bucha, according to the town’s mayor.
Most victims died from gunshots rather than shelling and some of the deceased bodies were found with their hands tied.
Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk said the recorded number of deceased civilians was 320 as of Wednesday, but he expected the number to rise as more bodies are found.
Pictured: A woman talks to journalists outside her house in Bucha
