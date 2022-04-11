6 mins ago

Austria’s chancellor is the first European leader to visit Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, where he’s expected to raise alleged war crimes in devastated areas that were under Russian occupation, including the town of Bucha.

Austria is in the EU but not in Nato. Nehammer’s spokesperson said Brussels, Berlin and Kyiv had been informed about the trip to Moscow.

The chancellor decided to organise the meeting after he met Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, his office said.

He wants “to do everything so that progress towards peace can be made” even if the chances of success are minimal.

“We are militarily neutral, but have a clear stance on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Nehammer tweeted.