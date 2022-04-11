Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says Ireland believes there needs to be a “maximalist” approach to Russian sanctions, including an embargo on oil imports.
Arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, he said oil imports are “certainly contributing to financing this war and in our view, we need to cut off that financing of war, even though it creates huge challenges and problems for the EU to solve together”.
Austria’s chancellor is the first European leader to visit Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, where he’s expected to raise alleged war crimes in devastated areas that were under Russian occupation, including the town of Bucha.
Austria is in the EU but not in Nato. Nehammer’s spokesperson said Brussels, Berlin and Kyiv had been informed about the trip to Moscow.
The chancellor decided to organise the meeting after he met Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, his office said.
He wants “to do everything so that progress towards peace can be made” even if the chances of success are minimal.
“We are militarily neutral, but have a clear stance on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Nehammer tweeted.
Pictured: A woman in a church damaged in a Russian attack on the town of Makarov
Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)