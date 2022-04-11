#Open journalism No news is bad news

Zelenskyy says next few days of war in Ukraine are crucial

In his most recent nightly address, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes

By Press Association Monday 11 Apr 2022, 6:58 AM
59 minutes ago 3,583 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA
Image: PA

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT HAS warned that the coming week in the war will be crucial as Russia focuses its attention on the east of the country.

In his most recent nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops “will move to even larger operations in the east of our state”.

He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.

Evidence of the killing of civilians has mounted in towns that Russian troops have withdrawn from, such as Bucha and Borodyanka.

“When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologise, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters,” Zelenskyy said last night.

“And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them.”

Ukraine will stop all this.

“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth.”

Zelenskyy called again on other countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine.

During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said he discussed “how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace”.

“I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favour of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,” he said.

Elsewhere yesterday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said a questionnaire she handed to Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv represents a very important step forward.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, von der Leyen said that Ukraine’s response will enable her to decide whether to recommend the nation as a candidate to join the European Union.

The process normally takes years, but she has said Ukraine’s application could take just weeks to consider.

She said Ukrainians “belong to our European family, without any question”.

“Yesterday, somebody told me: ‘You know, when our soldiers are dying, I want them to know that their children will be free be and be part of the European Union,’” von der Leyen said.

“They are in an extraordinary situation, where we have to take unusual steps.”

“One thing is clear for me: After this war, when Ukraine will be rebuilt, when we support Ukraine in reconstructing this country, this will be accompanied by reforms.

“So, it is an extraordinary way to shape the country and to go down the path towards the European Union.”

Press Association

