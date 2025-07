UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has approved a draft bill guaranteeing the freedom of the country’s anti-corruption bodies, after nationwide protests over changes curbing their independence.

The changes gave the country’s prosecutor general – who is appointed by the president – control of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, effectively erasing the independence of the two bodies.

Critics said that this would mean that Ukraine’s parliament will have the ability to control which cases are pursued.

Thousands took to the streets across Ukraine to protest against the changes in what were the country’s first large-scale demonstrations since Russia’s invasion more than three years ago.

Thousands of people protesting against a law targeting anti-corruption institutions near the President's Office in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The changes also raised concerns in the EU, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen demanding “explanations” from Zelenskyy. With Ukraine pushing to join the bloc, the EU has said that reforms are essential for Ukraine’s accession process.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy promised he would propose a new bill on anti-graft agencies to parliament.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, he said: “I have just approved the text of a draft law that guarantees real strengthening of the rule of law in Ukraine, independence of anti-corruption bodies and reliable protection of the rule of law from any Russian influence or interference.”

He said the new bill would be submitted to parliament today.

“It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine,” he added.

The EU has welcomed the move, adding that Kyiv has to address concerns from Brussels.

“We have seen that the Ukrainian government has taken action,” EU spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said.

“We welcome that action, and indeed we work with them to make sure that these concerns regarding the fight against corruption, which is an extremely important priority for us and for Ukraine as well, are indeed correctly addressed,” he added.

Ukraine’s two anti-corruption bodies, NABU and SAPO, were born a decade ago in the wake of the 2014 Maidan revolution.

Those pro-European protests, centred on Kyiv’s main square, also called Maidan, ousted a Kremlin-backed leader who scrapped a key partnership agreement with the EU.

The Kremlin, which refused to accept Ukraine’s democratic turn toward Europe, then launched a first assault over Ukraine that led Moscow-backed separatists to occupy Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region.

Some fear that a political crisis over the legislation could work in Russia’s favour by undermining unity within the country, which is struggling to hold the front.

With reporting from © AFP 2025

