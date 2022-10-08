Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant loses last external power link

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1am on Saturday.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 2:07 PM
1 hour ago 6,440 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5888096
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine
Image: PA
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine
Image: PA

UKRAINE’S ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is relying on emergency diesel generators, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1am this morning.

It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces.

All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions.

Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant’s generators — not all of which are currently being used — each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said.

“The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible,” IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

He visited Kyiv on Thursday, and will soon travel to Russia, then make another trip to Ukraine to further his effort to set up a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant, which he has advocated for weeks.

“This is an absolute and urgent imperative,” he said. The IAEA did not apportion blame for the shelling.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has annexed in violation of international laws.

While the nuclear plant has been under Russian control for months, the city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control.

Putin signed a decree on Wednesday declaring that Russia was taking over the plant.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called it a criminal act and said it considered this decree “null and void”.

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, Energoatom, said it would continue to operate the plant.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie