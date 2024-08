AS UKRAINE CELEBRATES its 33rd Independence Day, marking independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Taoiseach Simon Harris has pledged Ireland’s continued support to the country.

In a video address posted online this afternoon, Harris extended his congratulations to the Ukrainian government and its people, saying that Ukraine today inspires the world with its unwavering commitment to defend its independence.

“In defending Ukraine’s right to determine its own future, you are standing up for freedom and democracy right across the world.

“The people of Ireland are proud to stand with you and we will do so until you prevail,” he said.

He added that Ukraine is “part of our European family” and said he looks forward to the day Ukraine takes its place as a member of the European Union.

My message on Ukraine’s Independence Day pic.twitter.com/MFJ1OBgH2q — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 24, 2024

The Taoiseach said he would like to especially extend his well wishes to the thousands of Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Ireland and made it their home.

“You are welcome, and we greatly value the contribution you make.

“I wish the people of Ukraine strength, bravery and success. Slava Ukraine.”

Yriivna Olena holding a Ukrainian flag in Dublin today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

In Dublin today, Ukrainians living in Ireland and supporters took to the streets to celebrate their Independence Day.

Hundreds gathered in the capital, where a large blue and yellow clothe, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, was carried down Grafton Street.

A large Ukrainian flag carried through Grafton Street today Ukraine Embassy to Ireland Ukraine Embassy to Ireland

Earlier today, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed more “retribution” against Russia as the country celebrated its third independence day since Russia’s invasion.

Independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 is being marked with the war at a particularly tense moment, with Ukraine pursuing its incursion into the Kursk region as Russia targets towns in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Kursk invasion has rattled Moscow, but not slowed Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine.

In a video released by Zelenskyy, the president said: “Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us.

“Instead, today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to its home.”

Official celebrations were later held in Kyiv’s Sofia Square, with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in attendance alongside Zelenskyy.

Separately, Zelenskyy today signed a law to ban the Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

He said the new law banning the Russian-linked church “protects Ukrainian Orthodoxy from Moscow’s dependence and guarantees the dignity of the shrines of our Ukrainian people.”

Ukraine has been seeking to distance itself from the Russian church since 2014 and the efforts have accelerated since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially broke away from the Moscow patriarchy in 2022, but Ukrainian officials repeatedly accuse its clerics of staying loyal to Russia.

Russia’s invasion has been backed by the country’s Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch ally of President Vladimir Putin.

With reporting from AFP.