#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Advertisement

Government will do 'everything' it can to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheá Martin said that he had met with Ukrainian refugees over the weekend.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 12:16 PM
46 minutes ago 2,132 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5747737
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had spoken to Ukrainian refugees at the weekend.
Image: PA
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had spoken to Ukrainian refugees at the weekend.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had spoken to Ukrainian refugees at the weekend.
Image: PA

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the Government will do “everything we possibly can” to provide for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

Martin, speaking on his way to a Cabinet meeting set to be dominated by the war in Ukraine, said he had met refugees over the weekend.

“Their gratitude to the kindness of the people of Ireland was heartfelt,” he said.

“This is a horrific war that is having a terrible toll on families and, in a shared humanity, we must do everything we possibly can within our energies and with our resources to do what we can.

“We want this war to end; it should end, because too much life has been lost.”

Around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in the Republic of Ireland, putting pressure on the Government to find housing and accommodation.

Mass and emergency accommodation centres have already started to be used.

It came as Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the Government is preparing to spend around €3 billion in 2023 on welcoming and supporting those arriving from the war-torn country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McGrath said the “primary focus” of Cabinet discussions today will be accommodation for refugees.

He said ministers will be “looking at all of the options that are available to Government to find accommodation as quickly as possible”.

“The system is now under real strain and we are at the point of offering accommodation that is not at the standard we would like but is necessary because ultimately these refugees are fleeing war and our first duty is to provide safety and security for them and to meet their basic needs,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie