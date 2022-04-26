Government will do 'everything' it can to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had spoken to Ukrainian refugees at the weekend.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he had spoken to Ukrainian refugees at the weekend.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the Government will do “everything we possibly can” to provide for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

Martin, speaking on his way to a Cabinet meeting set to be dominated by the war in Ukraine, said he had met refugees over the weekend.

“Their gratitude to the kindness of the people of Ireland was heartfelt,” he said.

Advertisement

“This is a horrific war that is having a terrible toll on families and, in a shared humanity, we must do everything we possibly can within our energies and with our resources to do what we can.

“We want this war to end; it should end, because too much life has been lost.”

Around 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in the Republic of Ireland, putting pressure on the Government to find housing and accommodation.

Mass and emergency accommodation centres have already started to be used.

It came as Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the Government is preparing to spend around €3 billion in 2023 on welcoming and supporting those arriving from the war-torn country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

McGrath said the “primary focus” of Cabinet discussions today will be accommodation for refugees.

He said ministers will be “looking at all of the options that are available to Government to find accommodation as quickly as possible”.

“The system is now under real strain and we are at the point of offering accommodation that is not at the standard we would like but is necessary because ultimately these refugees are fleeing war and our first duty is to provide safety and security for them and to meet their basic needs,” he said.