In-branch services at Ulster Bank to wind down from today

ULSTER BANK WILL today end all in-branch transaction services, as the bank prepares to leave the Irish market next month.

Following today, Ulster Bank customers will be unable to lodge cash or cheques either at counters or with automated machines within branches.

Ulster Bank customers will also be unable to access banking services from An Post after today.

However, customers will be able to make transactions in-branch if related to account closures.

Customers will also be able to access ATM services as well as continue to carry out transactions online.

All remaining 63 Ulster Bank branches are due to close on 21 April, with the bank saying that they are now focused on supporting customers moving to new accounts.

“I know that our branches and colleagues have been a central part of these communities for many years and these final months of helping customers to move to new providers will be poignant for all involved,” Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard said earlier this year.

“I would like to unreservedly thank all of our colleagues for their continued support of our customers and of each other.”

The bank confirmed last month that it had begun to freeze existing active bank accounts after last attempts to contact those customers.

A total of 25 Ulster Bank branches have already closed. These are due to reopen as Permanent TSB branches.