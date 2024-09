The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Lions 35

Ulster 22

ULSTER FELL TO their first defeat of the URC season to a Lions side who were simply more clinical and able to deal with the tough playing conditions in Johannesburg.

In 30-degree heat, Ulster found themselves 15-0 down before mounting a stirring comeback to claim a try bonus through scores from John Cooney, Aidan Morgan, Werner Kok and Corrie Barrett, only one of which was converted.

