#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

UN chief to meet Zelenskyy in Ukraine two days after seeing Putin in Moscow

The UN has been largely marginalized from the crisis. partly due to a split on the UN Security Council.

By AFP Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 7:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,494 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5745610
Antonio Guterres holds a press conference in front of the peace sculpture on UN grounds.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Antonio Guterres holds a press conference in front of the peace sculpture on UN grounds.
Antonio Guterres holds a press conference in front of the peace sculpture on UN grounds.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UN SECRETARY GENERAL Antonio Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine next week after a stop in Moscow to confer with President Vladimir Putin about the war, the UN said.

Guterres will see Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s foreign minister on Thursday, two days after visiting Moscow, the United Nations said in a statement.

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin would meet Guterres on Tuesday.

Guterres sent letters this week requesting these in-person meetings to try to regain the initiative for the UN, which has been largely marginalized from the crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

In part this is because the war has divided the UN Security Council permanent members: the United States, France, Britain, China and Russia.

China has refused to condemn the invasion, depicting Russia as a victim of Western efforts to weaken it.

Related Reads

22.04.22 Russia vows bigger Ukraine assault as UN documents killings
22.04.22 New images reveal possible mass graves near Mariupol as Zelenskyy says city 'continues to resist'
22.04.22 Irish volunteers at the Ukraine border: ‘We're great at helping, but need to do more. It’s a tragedy’

With the letters he sent on Tuesday, Guterres sought to spur dialogue to end the war.

“At this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week.

Guterres has had little contact with Zelenskyy since the war began, speaking with him just once by telephone, on 26 March.

Putin has not taken Guterres’s phone calls, or had any contact with him, since the UN chief stated that the invasion violated the UN charter.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie