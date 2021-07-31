#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Advertisement

Hunger will rise in 23 global hotspots in next three months, warns UN

A catastrophic situation has been predicted in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, southern Madagascar, Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria.

By Press Association Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,234 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5511216
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home. Her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal.
Image: Adrienne Surprenant/PA
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home. Her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal.
Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home. Her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal.
Image: Adrienne Surprenant/PA

HUNGER IS EXPECTED to rise in 23 global hotspots in the next three months with the highest alerts for “catastrophic” situations in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, southern Madagascar, Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria, two UN agencies warned.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Food Programme said in a new report on Hunger Hotspots between August and November that “acute food insecurity is likely to further deteriorate”.

They put Ethiopia at the top of the list, saying the number of people facing starvation and death is expected to rise to 401,000, the highest number since the 2011 famine in Somalia, if humanitarian aid is not provided quickly.

In southern Madagascar, which has been hit by the worst drought in the past 40 years, pests affecting staple crops, and rising food prices, 14,000 people are expected to be pushed into “catastrophic” acute food insecurity marked by starvation and death by September.

And that number is expected to double by the end of the year with 28,000 people needing urgent help, the two agencies said.

In a report in May, 16 organisations including FAO and WFP said at least 155 million people faced acute hunger in 2020, including 133,000 who needed urgent food to prevent widespread death from starvation, a 20 million increase from 2019.

“Acute hunger is increasing not only in scale but also severity,” FAO and WFP said in Friday’s report.

“Overall, over 41 million people worldwide are now at risk of falling into famine or famine-like conditions, unless they receive immediate life and livelihood-saving assistance.”

The two Rome-based agencies called for urgent humanitarian action to save lives in the 23 hotspots, saying help is especially critical in the five highest alert places to prevent famine and death.

“These deteriorating trends are mostly driven by conflict dynamics, as well as the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” they said.

“These include food price spikes, movement restrictions that limit market and pastoralists activities alike, rising inflation, decreased purchasing power, and an early and prolonged lean season” for crops.

FAO and WFP said South Sudan, Yemen and Nigeria remain at the highest alert level, joined for the first time by Ethiopia because of Tigray and southern Madagascar.

In South Sudan, they said, “famine was most likely happening in parts of Pibor county between October and November 2020, and was expected to continue in the absence of sustained and timely humanitarian assistance” while two other areas remain at risk of famine.

“In Yemen, the risk of more people facing famine-like conditions may have been contained, but gains remain extremely fragile,” the UN agencies said.

“In Nigeria, populations in conflict-affected areas in the northeast may be at risk of reaching catastrophic food insecurity levels.”

Nine other countries also have high numbers of people facing “critical food insecurity” coupled with worsening drivers of hunger, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Colombia, Congo, Haiti, Honduras, Sudan and Syria, the report said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Six countries have been added to the hotspot list since the agencies’ March report, Chad, Colombia, North Korea, Myanmar, Kenya and Nicaragua, it said.

Three other countries also facing acute food insecurity are Somalia, Guatemala and Niger, while Venezuela was not included due to lack of recent data, it said.

In Afghanistan, FAO and WFP said 3.5 million people are expected to face the second-highest level of food insecurity, characterised by acute malnutrition and deaths, from June to November.

They said the withdrawal of US and Nato forces as early as August could lead to escalating violence, additional displaced people and difficulties in distributing humanitarian assistance.

In reclusive North Korea, which is under tough UN sanctions, the agencies said “concerns are mounting over the food security situation … due to strained access and the potential impact of trade limitations, which may lead to food gaps”.

While data is “extremely limited,” they said recent figures from the country’s central bureau and an FAO analysis “highlight a worrying cereal deficit”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie