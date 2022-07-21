Cultural sites in seven counties to seek Unesco World Heritage status

CULTURAL SITES IN seven counties around Ireland intend to seek Unesco World Heritage status, a major accolade to recognise outstanding global value.

Ireland’s ‘tentative list’ of sites that could apply for nomination has been updated for the first time since 2010, adding several new hopefuls.

The prospective applicants are:

the passage tomb landscape of Co Sligo,

the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble, Co Kerry,

and the Royal Sites of Ireland, spanning several counties.

The passage tomb landscape of Co Sligo features stone monuments like upland cairns and megalithic tombs.

The Transatlantic Cable Ensemble: Valentia-Heart’s Content, paired with a site in Canada, comprises two cable stations of the world’s first permanent trans-oceanic submarine electric telegraph.

And the Royal Sites of Ireland includes sites like forts and hills across several counties: Dún Ailinne, Co Kildare; Hill of Uisneach, Co Westmeath; Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary; Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon; and Tara, Co Meath.

However, three other sites that applied were not admitted to the list: Glendalough Valley in Co Wicklow and the Burren Uplands and Iniscealtra, both in Co Clare.

The tentative list includes natural and cultural heritage locations that could potentially be nominated as a World Heritage site.

A site must be on the list for at least one year before it can begin the nomination process, which does not necessarily result in World Heritage status.

The World Heritage Committee must determine that the spot is of ‘outstanding universal value’ for humanity.

The Department of Heritage invited local authorities to apply for the list for sites in their jurisdiction.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan described the list as a “credible and history-making series of sites with World Heritage ambition”.

“We will work with the applicants in years ahead in building the necessary nomination documentation and establishing the management structures to ensure they can take their place in the pantheon of globally important World Heritage Properties,” Noonan said.

Currently, two famous Irish spots managed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) hold World Heritage status – Sceilg Mhichíl in Co Kerry and Brú na Bóinne in Co Meath.