Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

Cultural sites in seven counties to seek Unesco World Heritage status

But Glendalough Valley in Co Wicklow was not accepted to the list of hopeful applicants.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM
43 minutes ago 3,076 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5822642
Carrowkeel Passage Tombs, Co Sligo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Carrowkeel Passage Tombs, Co Sligo
Carrowkeel Passage Tombs, Co Sligo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CULTURAL SITES IN seven counties around Ireland intend to seek Unesco World Heritage status, a major accolade to recognise outstanding global value.

Ireland’s ‘tentative list’ of sites that could apply for nomination has been updated for the first time since 2010, adding several new hopefuls.

The prospective applicants are:

  • the passage tomb landscape of Co Sligo,
  • the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble, Co Kerry,
  • and the Royal Sites of Ireland, spanning several counties.

The passage tomb landscape of Co Sligo features stone monuments like upland cairns and megalithic tombs.

The Transatlantic Cable Ensemble: Valentia-Heart’s Content, paired with a site in Canada, comprises two cable stations of the world’s first permanent trans-oceanic submarine electric telegraph.

And the Royal Sites of Ireland includes sites like forts and hills across several counties: Dún Ailinne, Co Kildare; Hill of Uisneach, Co Westmeath; Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary; Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon; and Tara, Co Meath.

However, three other sites that applied were not admitted to the list: Glendalough Valley in Co Wicklow and the Burren Uplands and Iniscealtra, both in Co Clare.

The tentative list includes natural and cultural heritage locations that could potentially be nominated as a World Heritage site.

A site must be on the list for at least one year before it can begin the nomination process, which does not necessarily result in World Heritage status.

The World Heritage Committee must determine that the spot is of ‘outstanding universal value’ for humanity.

The Department of Heritage invited local authorities to apply for the list for sites in their jurisdiction.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan described the list as a “credible and history-making series of sites with World Heritage ambition”.

“We will work with the applicants in years ahead in building the necessary nomination documentation and establishing the management structures to ensure they can take their place in the pantheon of globally important World Heritage Properties,” Noonan said.

Currently, two famous Irish spots managed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) hold World Heritage status – Sceilg Mhichíl in Co Kerry and Brú na Bóinne in Co Meath.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie