Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 12 September 2022
Advertisement

UN accuses Taliban of harassing female staff in Afghanistan

The United Nations claimed three women were detained for questioning today.

By AFP Monday 12 Sep 2022, 7:54 PM
59 minutes ago 2,069 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5864294
File photo - Women walking on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo - Women walking on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan
File photo - Women walking on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UNITED NATIONS mission in Afghanistan has accused the Taliban authorities of intimidating and harassing its female staff working in the country, including detaining three women for questioning today.

Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, they have imposed harsh restrictions on girls and women to comply with their austere vision of Islam – effectively squeezing them out of public life.

“There has been an emerging pattern of harassment of Afghan UN female staff by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

Citing an example, UNAMA said three Afghan women working for the organisation were “singled out and temporarily detained for questioning” by armed security agents of the authorities today.

It did not offer further details about the incident.

“The UN calls for an immediate end to all such acts of intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female staff,” UNAMA said, insisting the authorities provide guarantees for the security of all UN personnel in Afghanistan.

Government spokesman Bilal Karimi rejected the UN’s accusation.

“The information released by UNAMA is not true … nobody had been detained,” Karimi said in a statement to journalists.

“There was a gathering of women in Kandahar, and when the women were asked for an explanation, it was found that they were UN employees, after which they were released.”

Karimi did not say what the gathering was about or how many women attended it.

UNAMA’s accusation came hours after a top UN expert warned the state of human rights in the country had deteriorated across the board.

Women and girls in particular have seen a “staggering regression” in their civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights since the Taliban came to power, Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, said in Geneva.

“There’s no country in the world where women and girls have so rapidly been deprived of their fundamental human rights purely because of gender.”

The Taliban have enforced strict rules on women, including shutting girls’ secondary schools in most provinces and barring women from many government jobs.

They have also ordered women to cover up in public, preferably with a burqa.

These restrictions on women’s rights have emerged as an obstacle for the international community to formally recognise the Taliban government.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie